Customatic recalls 50,000 adjustable beds

By Published:
Recalled Customatic bed bases

Customatic adjustable bed owners could be in for a real shock.

The company said the power outlets may be wired incorrectly that can pose an electric shock hazard. Now, the company is recalling 50,000 beds that are sold at mattress stores nationwide.

The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed and are listed below.

 

Model Numbers
RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC
RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC
RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B
RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B
Reflexion 7
CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM
PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC
CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC
CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR
CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR
CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H
F04-00004

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

If you have one, you can contact Customatic to arrange for a free inspection and repair. The beds were sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

