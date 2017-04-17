Customatic adjustable bed owners could be in for a real shock.
The company said the power outlets may be wired incorrectly that can pose an electric shock hazard. Now, the company is recalling 50,000 beds that are sold at mattress stores nationwide.
The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed and are listed below.
|Model Numbers
|RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC
|RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC
|RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B
|RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
|RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B
|RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B
|Reflexion 7
|CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM
|PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC
|CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC
|CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR
|CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR
|CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H
|F04-00004
So far, there have been no injuries reported.
If you have one, you can contact Customatic to arrange for a free inspection and repair. The beds were sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.
Customatic recalls 50,000 adjustable beds
Customatic recalls 50,000 adjustable beds x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges