Caught on Camera: Brazen thief steals landscaping equipment from front lawn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police are investigating after a thief takes a leaf blower from the front yard of a home in West Ashley.

According to the police report, a man in a silver sedan pulled into a driveway of the home on Pinckney Park Drive, picked up the leaf blower, and placed it into his trunk. The housekeeper, who saw the events transpire, confronted the man and a woman in the car. That didn’t stop the driver, who pulled off toward Braxton Road.

The homeowner has surveillance video which captured the events.

The suspect appears to be a white man in his 20’s or 30’s. He was wearing a black and yellow t-shirt and blue shorts Friday at the time of the incident. He’s approximately six feet tall. The housekeeper also described a heavy-set woman with brown curly hair in the front passenger seat.

The stolen item is an orange and white Stihl 600 Magnum lead blower valued at $500.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case, and they have no named suspects at this time.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.