Baby teething tablets recalled nationwide

Any remaining Hyland’s homeopathic teething products are now being removed from store shelves under a major recall.

Dr. Natasha Burgert, a Kansas City-based pediatrician, said that many parents of her patients have asked her about the latest recall.

“Belladonna is a natural plant that has been used for centuries,” she said. Burgert added that while belladonna can be harmful, “my suspicion is that, when using it in teething tablets at homeopathic doses, the likelihood of a significant reaction is likely low,” she said. “However, I think it is appropriate for the FDA to be concerned that these homeopathic tablets and regimens are not regulated.”