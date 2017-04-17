Authorities responding to accident in West Ashley; coroner requested

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to an accident in West Ashley.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire Department, and Ashley River Fire Department responded to an accident on Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place at 1:35 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The Charleston County Coroner is also at the scene.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.

