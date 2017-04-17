Authorities responding to accident in West Ashley; coroner requested

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to an accident in West Ashley.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire Department, and  Ashley River Fire Department responded to an accident on Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place at 1:35 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The Charleston County Coroner is also at the scene.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s