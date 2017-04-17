3 officers injured in South Carolina prison dorm uprising

KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) – Officers have regained control of a South Carolina prison dormitory after inmates attacked and injured three officers.

News outlets report one officer was been stabbed Sunday and all three were treated for non-life threatening injuries. South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesman Dexter Lee says inmates attacked at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County around 3 p.m. The department called in its emergency team and had all the inmates back in their cells by 7:30 p.m.

No inmate injuries were reported. It’s unclear what triggered the attack and how many inmates and officers were in the dorm.

Lee says there was no threat to public safety and the prison remained secure.

This is the second high-profile state prison incident this month after four inmates were strangled at Kirkland Correctional Institution.