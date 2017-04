NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — A man was charged after shooting a gun in a North Charleston park.

North Charleston Police say shortly before 4 pm, officers received a call about a disturbance at Wannamaker Park.

Officers found when they arrived that a man, Wendell Jordan, told a crowd coming toward him that had a Concealed Weapon Permit. He then discharged several shots in the air.

Authorities charged Jordan with Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.