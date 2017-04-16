Cleveland Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect who killed man on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WCMH) — Cleveland Police say they are looking for a man who reportedly killed someone Sunday on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides.

No other victims have yet been found, according to Cleveland Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police named the suspect as Steve Stephens, who is 6’1″ and about 244 pounds, bald, with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray or black-striped polo shirt. Police say he was traveling in a white or cream-colored SUV and should be considered armed and dangerous.

At a press conference, Mayor Frank Jackson expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and urged Stephens to turn himself in

A couple claiming to be victim’s children spoke with CNN affiliate WOIO. They said the man was 78 years old, and a great man.

“We were laughing, he is a good guy,” the man interviewed said. “I mean, he would give shirt off his back. And I’m not just saying that for cameras, as people do…that ain’t right, but I’m telling you the truth. This man right here was a good man and I just hate that he is gone, you know what I mean. I don’t know what I will do, it’s not real! It’s not real.”