UPDATE: Jordain Brown was found safe Saturday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Charleston Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordain Amiya Olivia Brown. She was last seen on Friday, April 14 at her home in downtown Charleston. She is 5’2″, 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink blouse, skinny jeans, and grey/green Converse sneakers. She also has braids in her hair with black and red weaves. If you have any information, call (843) 743- 7200.