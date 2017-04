The iGoddess Fair is a women’s empowerment event held at the Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun Street, Charleston) from 12-7PM on Saturday April 15. The fair will have activities from yoga, to a dance party, to a fashion show. Tickets cost $35 at the door and all proceeds benefit THRIVE. THRIVE provides transitional housing and resources to survivors of domestic violence. THRIVE’s Executive Director was in the News 2 studio with more information about the event.

