Colucci family in the center of a second murder case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–80-year-old Ivo Colucci is accused of killing his wife Doris Colucci.

North Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting inside Colucci’s Jewlers shortly after 4 Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers found 74-year-old Doris Colucci deceased. The coroner says Colucci died as a result of a gun shot wound.

Ivo Colucci is charged with murder.

This is not the first time a Colucci family member has been charged with murder.

In May of 2016, Michael Colucci was arrested by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He is accused of killing his wife in 2015. He is charged with murder.

Berkeley County Deputies found the body of Sara Lynn Colucci outside of a building in Summerville nearly two years ago. Her death was first thought to be a suicide.

She was found strangled with a garden hose wrapped around her neck.