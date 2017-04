NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS, along with Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies, are investigating a shooting in the Forest Hills area of North Charleston.

Charleston County Dispatch says a shooting was reported on Suzanne Road near Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say one person was shot in the head.

This is a developing story.