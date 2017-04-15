April the Giraffe gives birth

After long last, April the Giraffe gave birth to her baby. People across the country have anxiously tuned in to the live Giraffe Cam for weeks, and now the wait is over.The calf was born just before 10AM on Saturday April 15th at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April the Giraffe is 15 years old and this baby is her fourth calf. Her mate Oliver is 5 years old, this is his first calf and he can be seen pacing back and forth throughout the birth at the back of the video. Animal Adventure Park says the calf weighs about 150lbs and is about six feet tall. April will naturally raise the calf and it will be weaned after about six to ten months.

Animal Adventure Park plans to have a contest to name its newest addition.