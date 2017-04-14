Spartanburg police officer dies days after motorcycle crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg police officer has died after a motorcycle crash.

The coroner says 39-year-old Jason Gregory Harris passed away Thursday night from injuries he received in the crash.

The accident happened Tuesday night on Union Street.

Officer Harris was thrown from his police motorcycle when he struck a car turning left into a drive way, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a burglary at 216 Cedar Springs Road and had called for assistance. Harris was headed in that direction just moments before the crash.

This wasn’t the first time Officer Harris was hurt in the line of duty. He was shot in the hip while trying to serve a warrant in January 2011.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that Harris would have celebrated 12 years of service with the department on July 23rd.

Officer Harris is survived by a wife and three children.

Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson stated:

“Officer Harris has been a loyal and valued member of the Spartanburg Police Department and will be greatly missed. Officer Harris has served our community well and we appreciate the sacrifices that he and his family has made to our community. We best honor Officer Harris’ memory and the memory of other fallen law enforcement professionals by continuing our service to the

communities we vowed to protect.”

Police say Officer Harris loved his work and had served as a member of the department’s SWAT team, Motorcycle Unit, K-9 Tracking Team, Downtown Bicycle Unit, Housing Complex Team and was a Gang Investigator.

A blood drive planned to honor Officer Harris will still be held today in front of Spartanburg City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.