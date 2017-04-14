South Carolina deputies seek person making fake 911 calls

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina are looking for the woman who is making a series of false 911 calls.

Lexington County authorities told local media that the dispatch center received three more false calls Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said earlier Wednesday that it had received 57 such calls since March 25.

Sheriff Jay Koon says the caller has reported shootings, burglaries and robberies. None of the calls were real, but deputies have to check all reports.

Authorities think the woman is using an out-of-service cellphone to make the calls, making them difficult to trace. Deputies do think the calls are coming from the same neighborhood in the county.