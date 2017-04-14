North Charleston Police searching for suspects in Captain D’s robbery

N. CHARLESTON (WCBD) – North Charleston police are searching for two men who robbed the Captain D’s restaurant on Rivers Avenue.

Police say they were called to the scene on April 9th. The manager told police one of men ordered three of his employees to lay face down on the floor and threatened to shoot them if they moved.

According to the manager, the other suspect pointed a gun at his head and ordered him to open the safe. The suspect was able to grab $1,500 in cash.

Police say both suspects fled out the back door of the restaurant. One suspect is described as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt possibly Adidas brand, black cargo plants, blacks shoes with white trim, and a black shirt covering his face with holes near the eyes so he could see.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, black cargo pants, black shoes, and a black shirt covering with holes near the eyes.

Police say there was no surveillance video at the business.