37 pounds of marijuana seized in Colleton county

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies got quite the surprise during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Authorities say they stopped a black Chevrolet Cruz near mile marker 51 going south that was tailgating the car in front of it.

Authorities pulled over the car and asked to perform a search; the driver consented.

During the search, the deputies found 30 heat sealed bags of marijuana, weighing roughly 37 pounds.

Authorities arrested two suspects for drug violations, Varun Sharma and Steven R. Jairan.

The two are currently being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

