Woman missing in North Charleston

North Charleston police issued an alert for a missing woman Thursday.

Sherry Fisher, 55, has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

According to police, Fisher is deaf and has been battling schizophrenia for about 20 years. In a news release, police say her condition has gotten progressively worse.

Fisher may be driving a white 1999 Mercury Mystique with a South Carolina Tag.

Police say Fisher is known to go to the Arby’s on Greenridge Road and Captain D’s restaurants on Rivers Avenue and Goose Creek Boulevard.

If you have seen her, call the North Charleston Police Department.

