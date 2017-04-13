Woman injured, man arrested following assault at North Charleston assisted living center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating an assault in North Charleston at an assistant living facility.

Walter Fitzgerald Nix, 52, is charged with aggravated assault.

North Charleston Police responded to Langit’s Residential at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in reference to the incident. “Hey it’s me, we had a fight!,” Nix told first responding officers when they arrived at the scene, according to an incident report.

According to employees, Nix walked into the common area and approached the 60-year-old victim with a brick, hitting her several times. Authorities said the victim had at least “two large gashes on her head and blood was trickling down her face and into her eyes and ears.”

When asked what happened the victim said “I don’t know why he did this to me! What did I do to deserve this?” She added, “he bashed me over and over in my head and leg!”

Medics transported the woman to Trident Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Nix is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.