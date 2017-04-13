Rebel flags flying over I-26 an issue for one lawmaker

SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCBD) – The group that flew several Confederate flags on a highway overpass last weekend say they plan on doing it again.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation say as long as any flag or banner is not attached to the overpass, it’s allowed.

Last Sunday, members of the South Carolina Secessionist Party gathered on the pedestrian walkway on exit 199 on Interstate 26 near Summerville and waved Confederate battle flags, much like the one removed from the Statehouse in 2015.

It’s sign of heritage to some, but a polarizing fixture for others. Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) categorizes it in the latter.

“Whether you like it or not they’re promoting hate,” said Gilliard, “just coming off Mother Emanuel and all the in-betweens in the state of South Carolina, it’s wrong.”

The lawmaker is working to get the overpass flag rallies stopped, citing it as a distraction and safety risk to drivers below.

“Can you imagine if a accident would have happened?” said Gilliard, “come on.”

The overpass is in Summerville police deparment’s jurisdiction, but highway patrol can enforce there as well.

In a statement, SCHP wrote:

“..We would remind protesters to be mindful of the motoring public and to refrain from creating a distraction for drivers.”

Over the phone Secessionist Party Chairman James Bessenger told News 2 they have been holding these events for the last two years and it was never a problem until last weekend.