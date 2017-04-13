NY appeals court judge found dead on Hudson River shore

Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a legal trailblazer: the first black woman to be appointed to New York State's highest court and the first Muslim woman to serve as a judge in the U.S.

By Published:
Sheila Abdus Salaam
FILE- In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York City Police Department confirmed that Abdus-Salaam's body was found on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK (AP/NBC New York) – An appeals court judge who was the first African-American woman appointed to New York’s highest court and the first Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. judge was found dead on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan.

Police say the body of 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was discovered just before 2 p.m. Wednesday along the river’s shore near Harlem, one day after being reported missing.

Police say her body showed no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

Abdus-Salaam was appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013. She graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia School of Law.

Cuomo released a statement calling her a “pioneer” and a “force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s