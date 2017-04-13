North Miami officer charged with shooting autistic man’s caretaker

MIAMI (AP) – Officials say a Florida police officer who shot an autistic man’s caretaker is facing criminal charges.

A news release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office says North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda was charged Wednesday with attempted manslaughter and misdemeanor culpable negligence.

Authorities say Aledda shot Charles Kinsey in the leg July 18 as he lay in the street next to his adult client. Arnaldo Rios had walked away from the group home where he lives. Kinsey was trying to coax him back when a woman called 911 saying a suicidal man was walking down the street with a gun. Rios was actually carrying his toy truck.

A cellphone video captured events leading up to the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association President John Rivera told The Miami Herald that the charges were politically motivated and vindictive.