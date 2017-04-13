Local school to recieve 5 Kindles thanks to Amazon, National PTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WCBD) — A local school will receive five e-readers from Seattle-based e-retailer Amazon and the National PTA.

The PTA at Flowertown Elementary School will receive their Kindles by May 1.

The donation is part of the PTA Family Reading Experience, Powered by Kindle program in honor of National Reading Month.

Since joining forces, National PTA and Amazon have brought more than 2,500 Kindle e-readers to students, families, and schools nationwide since the initiative launched in 2013.

“Families play an essential role in helping children develop their literacy skills. And e-readers are a powerful tool to engage children in reading,” said Laura Bay, president of National PTA. “We are thrilled to equip local PTAs and schools with Kindle e-readers for family engagement and literacy efforts.”

The online retailer hopes the program will support the development of students’ literacy skills and family engagement.

The other schools selected to receive free Kindles can be viewed here.