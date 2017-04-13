Georgetown couple win big on lottery scratch off

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown couple celebrated a $250,000 lottery win with a quiet evening at home.

“I was in the kitchen cooking dinner when he came in and showed me the ticket,” said the winner’s wife.

Moments earlier, her husband was at the SM Mart on S. Fraser St. in Georgetown scratching off a quarter-of-a-million dollar win on the Cash Winfall ticket.

“I could tell he was a little emotional,” said the wife.

“No, I was relieved,” corrected the husband.

He says he’s played the Lottery for years waiting for his moment to celebrate.

So to the victor goes a fish dinner.

Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Cash Winfall game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, SM Mart in Georgetown received a commission of $2,500.