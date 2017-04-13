Fire extinguished in North Charleston before crews arrive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews say a reported structure on Aamco Way in North Charleston was out when they arrived Thursday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Aamco Way on April 13 at 7:07 a.m. in reference to a reported structure fire.

Details are limited but we are told that the fire was extinguished by the time they arrived. Employees haven’t been able to go back into the building, according to our crew at the scene.

We are working to learn more information from the North Charleston Fire Department.

