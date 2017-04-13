Charleston County works to redefine criminal justice system

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)– Charleston County held a press conference on Thursday afternoon where they presented notable numbers from the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s annual review.

The group has been working to lower the number of people in their jail system by lessening the number of arrests for non-violent minor charges.

“It is helping citizens that don’t need to be in the jail system get the services they need, hopefully not repeat their offenses and become better, more productive members of the community which is goal of this entire process,” said Police Chief Greg Mullen.

Charges they are focused on reducing include simple possession of marijuana, public intoxication, shop lifting, and open container.

They say reducing the number of arrests lets the Al Cannon detention center run more smoothly. They also say it allows officers to focus on high risk crimes.

“It helps people not loose their jobs. It doesn’t put people in a jail population where they don’t belong there. It allows us to keep our officers on the street and not sitting there in the booking process,” said Police Chief Greg Mullen.