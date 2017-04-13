Attorneys for man dragged off United Airlines flight to speak at news conference

By Published: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) – The daughter of a man who was forcibly removed from a United Express flight is expected to join her father’s attorneys at a Chicago news conference.

A spokeswoman for the law firm representing Dr. David Dao says the lawyers and Dao’s daughter will speak Thursday about Dao’s removal from a full jetliner at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

Dao’s lawyers already have taken steps toward filing a lawsuit. On Wednesday they filed an emergency motion in Cook County Circuit Court asking a judge to ensure the airline and city preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Flight 3411 to Louisville.

They’re also seeking cockpit voice recordings, incident reports and other materials.

Video of the Kentucky physician being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane has been viewed by people around the world.

