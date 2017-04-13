5 arrested in shooting death at South Carolina nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have arrested five people in a shooting death at a nightclub last month.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told local media outlets that 24-year-old Pierre Wilson of Columbia was ambushed March 22.

Sheriff Lott: "Drugs and Violence" on 24 year old man who lost his life. Five males arrested. pic.twitter.com/NhOp9zPOsH — RCSD (@RCSD) April 12, 2017

Lott said investigators found more than 50 shell casings from six guns outside the club. Investigators think five or six men were outside the club with guns drawn, waiting for Wilson to come outside.

"More than 50 shell casings that were fired from 6 different weapons were recovered" – Sheriff Lott — RCSD (@RCSD) April 12, 2017

Twenty-two-year-old Barry Reed of Columbia was arrested in Seattle and is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Sheriff says that Barry Reed, the ring leader in this murder and drug ring, was arrested in Seattle — RCSD (@RCSD) April 12, 2017

Twenty-five-year-old Calvin Rockmore was arrested in Philadelphia. The other suspects are 27-year-old Anthony Brevard, 22-year-old Benjamin Chestnut, and 27-year-old Corey Sanders. All are from Columbia.

The five arrested have been confirmed to be affiliated with a gang, says Lott. The murder was intentional. — RCSD (@RCSD) April 12, 2017

After a search warrant was conducted at one of the suspect's home, a large amount of drugs and cash was located and seized. pic.twitter.com/Y2Wtt3XgHi — RCSD (@RCSD) April 12, 2017

It was not known if the men have attorneys.