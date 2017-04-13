4 arrested after breaking into cars in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Four people were arrested in connection with car break-ins in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies responded Snow Goose Circle in reference to possible thefts taking place from motor vehicles. A witness said that they saw two people in dark clothing walking around and looking into vehicles with flashlights.

Deputies say they began searching for the suspects who tried to hide.

Sean Michael Bass, 17, of Summerville; Jaden Sharrod Williams, 17, of Goose Creek and Kevin Edward Collier, 17, of Summerville were arrested and charged with breaking & entering a motor vehicle.

All three are in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged.

“Too often people see suspicious things and do not call us. The Devon Forest Community Watch has helped us educate the residents there what to look for and to call us and they did in this case. Working together, we can help keep Berkeley County safe,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Authorities say all four admitted they also stole from vehicles in the city of Goose Creek so Goose Creek police are investigating along with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

More charges are pending.

Officials ask that you lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of plain view. If you have any information relating to these or similar crimes, call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.