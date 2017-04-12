Wagner Systems Inc. launching new Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wagner Systems Inc., a global manufacturer of systems for the surface finishing of liquid paints, powder coating and adhesives, is launching a new application center operation in Charleston County. Representing a capital investment of $2.3 million, the new development will lead to the creation of more than 30 jobs over the next five years.

With more than 70 years of experience in coatings applications, Wagner features a full range of fluid delivery, mixing and application products for use in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, infrastructure, domestic appliances, furniture and more. The company has a workforce of more than 1,500 people globally, along with an extensive network of distribution partners.

Expected to be operational by the latter part of summer 2017, the company’s new Charleston County application center will be located in the Atlas Commerce Center at 8351 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Ladson, S.C. This new operation will augment Wagner’s existing facilities in Chicago and Denver.

Hiring for the new positions should begin later this quarter, and interested applicants should contact Laurie.Roos@wagner-group.com.

QUOTES

“Wagner’s vision is to be the most innovative company in fluid and powder applications in everything we do, and we are looking forward to continuing our vision in South Carolina.” –Wagner Systems President of the Americas Martin Rola

“South Carolina is full of talented people, and that’s why we know an advanced materials company like Wagner Systems can succeed here. We are grateful to the company’s leadership for the commitment they have shown to our state with this investment, and look forward to seeing what this partnership will mean for our state and for this great company in the future.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Wagner Systems’ decision to locate operations within our borders is a testament to the robust manufacturing industry we’ve worked hard to foster in South Carolina. This project will be yet another boon to Charleston County, and we look forward to watching this company thrive here for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The investment Wagner Systems is making in our community is appreciated by Charleston County. We strive to foster a receptive, business-friendly ecosystem designed for optimal growth opportunities. Our team is ready to assist Wagner as they will undoubtedly succeed in their new home in Atlas Commerce Center.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Victor Rawl

“Wagner joins North Charleston’s economy, adding diversity to our company portfolio, and with the creation of 30 new jobs, will employ members of our highly-skilled workforce in a technical and advanced industry. We are proud to welcome Wagner to our community.” –City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“We are happy to welcome Wagner Systems, a world-leading manufacturer of paint systems, to the Charleston region. This well-known multinational company adds more foreign direct investment and global trade to the region, while supporting our high-impact automotive and aerospace manufacturing clusters.” –Charleston Regional Development Alliance Chairman Todd Gallati

FIVE FAST FACTS

