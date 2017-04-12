Wadmalaw Island single car accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office inform News 2, that shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, their office deputies responded to an accident on Maybank Highway and Kattie Hill Road on Wadmalaw Island involving a single car.

Initial reports state that the vehicle was traveling on Maybank Highway when it ran off the road hitting a tree.

The driver was then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina and to be treated for severe injuries.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

