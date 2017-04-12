The Charleston Branch NAACP hosts Drop In and Open House event

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Branch NAACP will begin the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Branch’s founding with a Drop In and Open House at the Branch Office on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community is invited to tour the office and the Branch’s “Mother Emanuel Memorial Room”.

Chartered in 1917, the Charleston Branch is the oldest and one of the largest and most diverse NAACP Branches in South Carolina.

All members of the NAACP and all citizens with an interest in freedom, fairness and justice are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Charleston Branch NAACP is located at: A, 81 Columbus St, Charleston, SC 29403