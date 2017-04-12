CHARLESTON, S.C. — The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the 20th Annual Charleston Heart Ball Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.

The annual black-tie gala, chaired by Dr. John Ciccone will celebrate the life-saving advances made over the last 20 years in the Lowcountry.

The Charleston Heart Ball, the AHA’s most prestigious fundraising event, will bring together more than 350 guests from the corporate, philanthropic and medical communities to celebrate the accomplishments made throughout the year while raising funds to help further AHA’s mission. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of dining, dancing, live entertainment and incredible live and silent auctions.

The evening will celebrate the American Heart Association’s mission, supporters, and volunteers while honoring the lives saved or improved because of the work of AHA and generosity of the Charleston community. Guests will also hear the incredible story of Tony Skatell, who suffered sudden cardiac death and was saved by CPR.

Because of the generosity of Charleston institutions and businesses such as the 2017 Charleston Heart Ball Signature sponsor, Roper Saint Francis, the Charleston Heart Ball can fund cardiovascular research, professional and public education, school site programs and advocacy efforts throughout the year.

Although great strides have been made in the fight against heart disease and stroke, there is still much work to be done. Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans and stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in South Carolina. Each day nearly 2,200 Americans die from cardiovascular disease, an average of one death every 39 seconds. The Charleston Heart Ball’s goal is to not only raise funds to combat cardiovascular disease, but also to increase prevention, awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.

To reserve your seats or for more information about the 20th Anniversary Charleston Heart Ball, please call 843-480-4904 or visit CharlestonHeartball.heart.org.