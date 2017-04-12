Search is on for suspects after dog is set on fire, killed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 7100 block of Highway 17 North at around 5:30 p.m. on April 11 after a man drove up to his property and found the animal and grass around it in flames.

A chain was found wrapped around dog’s muzzle, torso, and legs, according to an incident report. It is believed that the dog was dragged down the road by the “tight-fitting” chains and then set on fire.

The dog was sent to Columbia for necropsy. The fire was extinguished by the Awendaw Fire Department.

Six people were seen leaving the area following the incident.

If you have any information, call the Charleston County Animal Control Office at 843-529-5319 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.