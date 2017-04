PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in Pawleys Island.

Troopers say the pedestrian was trying to cross U.S. Highway 17 near South Causeway Road when they were hit by a 2007 Chevy Avalanche. The driver was not hurt.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.