North Charleston murder suspects surrender

Two men are behind bars, facing charges for a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

According to a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, Abner Rodriguez, 33, and Eddie Quinones-Feliciano, 25, surrendered without incident Wednesday.

Both are charged with murder and attempted murder for a shooting that happened near the corner of Townsend Drive and Midland Park Road in late March.

The victims, Paul Glover and Michelle Osorio were shot in the head. Glover died at the hospital days later.

According to an affidavit, Osorio told investigators that she was involved in an altercation with the shooters earlier in the evening.

Rodriguez and Quinones-Feliciano are due in court for bond hearings Thursday morning.

