CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC’s 9th annual Earth Day Celebration is underway in downtown Charleston.
The event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the MUSC Horesehoe.
Organizers say more than 50 vendors will be attending, from solar experts, to farmers, to local nonprofits and more. The festivities will also feature musical performances by one-woman band Chaquis Maliq and others.
To satisfy your cravings for tasty, environmentally-friendly foods, local restaurants: Roti Rolls, Indigienius Café, Gidget Gourmet, and Verde, will be serving local & sustainable food options during the event. Additionally, a “Family Four Pack” to Splash Zone, King of Pops tokens, and many more exciting prizes will be given out as door prizes for the event.
Earth Day is an event for all ages and is free to attend.
MUSC to hold Earth Day celebration Wednesday
MUSC to hold Earth Day celebration Wednesday x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges