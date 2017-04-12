MUSC to hold Earth Day celebration Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC’s 9th annual Earth Day Celebration is underway in downtown Charleston.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the MUSC Horesehoe.

Organizers say more than 50 vendors will be attending, from solar experts, to farmers, to local nonprofits and more. The festivities will also feature musical performances by one-woman band Chaquis Maliq and others.

To satisfy your cravings for tasty, environmentally-friendly foods, local restaurants: Roti Rolls, Indigienius Café, Gidget Gourmet, and Verde, will be serving local & sustainable food options during the event. Additionally, a “Family Four Pack” to Splash Zone, King of Pops tokens, and many more exciting prizes will be given out as door prizes for the event.

Earth Day is an event for all ages and is free to attend.

