Lane closures scheduled for the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Temporary lane closures are scheduled for the Ravenel Bridge this week.

According to Infrastructure Corporation of America, the lane closures are necessary to perform routine cable inspections.

We’re told from April 18 – April 20 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m., the right lane of the bridge will be closed.

