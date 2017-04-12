Berkeley County Council honors Ariel Morgan with street dedication

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County honored a teen killed nearly three years ago.

On April 10, the Berkeley County Council dedicated Ambassador Avenue near Moncks Corner to honor Ariel Morgan. Councilman Caldwell Pinckney, Jr. read the proclamation.

Morgan was shot and killed June 7, 2014, after someone opened fire on a crowd at a party in the Longridge community. On that night, several people tweeted about their safety concerns at the party.

“I really wanna show face at the block party, but I don’t wanna lose my life man,” one twitter user posted. That was re-tweeted by Ariel Morgan.

I really wanna show face at the block party, but I don't wanna lose my life man 😩 — chynia. (@chyniamichelle) June 5, 2014

“[Shout out] to this block party for being down the street from my house,” Morgan wrote.

s/o to this block party for being down the street from my house 👌 — Relllll. (@_rellll_) June 6, 2014

Now others reply, “I wish it never was.”

“@_rellll_: s/o to this block party for being down the street from my house 👌”I wish it never was 😔 — Saint Nate IV (@_Nat3BANKS) June 7, 2014

Morgan’s mother Kendra Morgan-Stevens spoke with News 2 a year after the incident happened. She said at the time that she kept Ariel’s room the same. Shortly after her daughter was killed, she found an essay Ariel had written on gun violence. It stated that she was firmly against gun violence. Her mother says reading that was “sad and very powerful.”

She was 19 at the time of her death. Ariel’s murder remains unsolved.

There is an $11,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.