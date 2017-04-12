Authorities investigating shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police responded to the 1900 block of English Street at 3:57 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

A red car at the scene is at the center of the investigation.

You are able to see multiple windows shot out and glass on the ground near the vehicle.

We do not know if there are any injuries. According to News 2’s Mayci McLeod, a dozen of evidence markers are at the scene.

We have reached out to North Charleston Police for more information.

