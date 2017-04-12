$1.1 million in counterfeit mobile phone seized at Port of Charleston by customs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – About $1.1 million in counterfeit mobile phone accessories was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on March 14. The phone cases, chargers, cables, and headphones arrived into the port of Charleston from China and were destined for upstate South Carolina.

“The shipment details were scrutinized and it was determined that the cargo was worth a closer look,” according to a news release.

Authorities found 85,000 individual accessories bearing images and markings from Apple, USB, Bluetooth, Blu-Ray, LG, Marvel, DC Comics, Hello Kitty, and Dr. Dre. We’re told representatives from the companies confirmed their images and markings were being used without their permission.

In addition, 38,000 power adapters were discovered bearing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mark, signifying they’d been tested in an accredited FCC laboratory and met certain operating standards. These were found to be unauthorized markings as well – a potentially significant safety risk to unwitting consumers.

“I’m proud of the work our officers and import specialists are doing to keep counterfeit merchandise, some of which could be dangerous to consumers, out of U.S. commerce,” said Charleston Acting Area Port Director Joanne Fogg. “CBP continues to work hard to protect legitimate businesses from unlawful use of their intellectual property.”

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-allegation provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.