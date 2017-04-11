Trump to China: Help on North Korea for a good trade deal

Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Haider al-Abadi
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he tried to persuade China’s leader last week to pressure North Korea to stop its nuclear program in exchange for a good trade deal with the U.S.

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”

In a second tweet he wrote, “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

The president made clear his hope that China will pressure its neighbor and close ally to stop its nuclear program.

He has also repeatedly hammered China for exporting more goods to the U.S. than it imports.

