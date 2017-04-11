Happy National Pet Day!!

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – April 11 is the day to show your pet some extra love, because it is National Pet Day.

Petdayusa.com lists some ways to celebrate:

1. Adopt a pet from a local shelter or rescue organization

2. Volunteer at a local rescue

3. Donate blankets, food, and toys to an animal welfare organization

4. Have a National Pet Day party!

5. Have a pet photo shoot

6. Help your neighbors take care of their pets

7. Buy your pet a new toy…or two…or five.

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 to celebrate pets around the globe and bring awareness about the different kinds of animals awaiting forever homes in shelters.