Sharonda Coleman-Singleton to be honored

ORANGEBURG, SC –1991 SC State graduate Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, one of nine people killed in June of 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church, Charleston, SC, will be among the university’s 2016-17 Hall of Fame Class scheduled for induction Friday, Apr. 14, at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the campus.

The event, which was originally scheduled for last October but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, gets underway with a 6 p.m. reception, with the enshrinement ceremony set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and $450 for a table of ten. Call 803-536-8579 to purchase tickets.

Coleman-Singleton, a member of the SC State track and field team for four seasons (1987-88 through 1990-91) is one of two persons being inducted posthumously. Former Bulldog football All-American Albert Lester, who died in December of 1994, is also among the inductees.

Joining them in the class will be David DeShawn Baker (football), James Evans (football), William “Will” Ford (football), Timothy Kemp (track), Leon Myers (contributor), Darryl Reeves (track), Eugene “Gene” Richards (baseball), Jeffery Washington (wrestling), Sonya Wilson (basketball) and the 1995-96 men’s basketball team.

A Newark, NJ native, Coleman-Singleton competed in the hurdles – both the 100 meters and 400 intermediates – as well as the 800 meters during her undergraduate days at SC State. Lady Bulldog track teams, under the direction of the late Robert “Jet” Johnson, were very competitive in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during her tenure and won the MEAC Outdoor Championship in 1987-88, her freshman campaign.

Coleman-Singleton, a speech pathology major, went on to a long and productive career as a public school teacher and coach. The mother of three was also an ordained minister.