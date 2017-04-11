RiverDogs to Honor Charleston Icon Tony the Peanut Man

CHARLESTON, SC – The RiverDogs will honor a Charleston icon and tip their sweetgrass caps to Tony the Peanut Man, a ballpark staple known for his unflappable cheer and crowd pleasing songs, during Wednesday’s 7:05pm game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs will celebrate with Tony’s songs and plenty of peanuts while doing their best impression of his signature smile as the Charleston community celebrates the life of the beloved figure and Riley Park regular who passed away this past offseason.

As part of a weekly “Wardrobe Wednesday” giveaway presented by WEZL and ABC News 4, the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Tony the Peanut Man commemorative lapel pin. As part of Senior Wednesdays, the RiverDogs’ wisest fans (65 and older) that purchase tickets at the gate before 7pm receive a free hot dog, chips, and a drink, and have the opportunity to run the bases postgame.

As a season-long tribute to Tony, the RiverDogs will toss out bags of Tony’s famous boiled peanuts to the crowd during the seventh inning stretch for all 70 home games. In addition, a portion of all peanut sale proceeds throughout the course of the 2017 season at The Joe will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of which Tony was a big supporter.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm on Wednesday as the RiverDogs wrap up their weeklong homestand taking on the Augusta GreenJackets, the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

RiverDogs tickets, including options for the all-new Riley Park Club, are now available and can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com. Those that can’t make it to the park can follow every pitch of the RiverDogs season on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area or by streaming online at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio App by searching “RiverDogs.”