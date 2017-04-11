Patriot Guard escorts WWII veteran remains found in suitcase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Patriot Guard Riders will travel more than 800 miles as they transport ashes to the family of a World War II veteran whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in Arkansas in March.

KTHV-TV (http://bit.ly/2oqLvcm ) reports veteran riders lined the streets Sunday in Little Rock in preparation of escorting the ashes of 89-year-old Robert D. Brooks to his final resting place.

Guard Riders will be traveling through Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, with more bikers expected to join along the way.

Brooks died of natural causes at his home in New York about a month before his body was discovered in a Prairie County field on March 5. Investigators are still trying to determine why his body was moved.

Brooks served in the military and was a gunner in a B-17 bomber’s ball turret.