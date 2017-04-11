One person dead after striking power pole in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a vehicle accident in North Charleston Tuesday morning.

According to North Charleston Police, just after midnight on April 11, officers responded to Spruill Ave and Aragon St in reference to a single car collision.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor says officers found a vehicle on fire and pulled the driver from the car.

The victim was later pronounced dead. He/she was the sole occupant in the car.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was traveling west on Spruill when it left the road and struck a power pole.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office