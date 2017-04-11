Oh, deer: Unsuspecting man tackled by doe in Canada

A man was tackled by a deer in British Columbia, Canada on April 1.

Cary McCook was dropped off by a coworker at the entrance of the Stork’s Nest Inn in Smithers, where he was hoping to spend a relaxing night after work.

McCook exited the car and noticed a deer running straight towards him. Before he had any time to react, the deer head-butted the 25-year-old, knocking him to the ground.

McCook’s friends and family had a hard time believing the incident actually happened, as the tackle occurred on April Fool’s Day, but McCook obtained surveillance footage from the inn that corroborated his story.

Cary sustained a sore shoulder but was otherwise unharmed. McCook, an aspiring rapper in a group called “Reka-Nation,” said he hopes to write a rap song about the incident to bring people “joy and laughter.”