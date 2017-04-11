North Charleston police officer fired after domestic violence arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston police officer is out of job after he was arrested for an alleged domestic incident involving his wife.

Nicholas Palumbo, 49, is charged with third degree criminal domestic violence and was terminated from the police force Monday, according to a North Charleston spokesman.

Hanahan police were called to Palumbo’s home early Sunday morning after a North Charleston police sergeant told Hanahan’s dispatch of a possible incident involving an officer.

According to documents, Palumbo’s wife told her husband she wanted a divorce and he then pushed her to the ground.

Palumbo’s wife reportedly then ran into the bedroom and switched on her husband’s police body cam. She told officers at that point, he pinned her to the bed and threatened to hit her while shaking her.

Palumbo left the house before investigators arrived, but was arrested by Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies later Sunday morning after a brief search.

The former officer posted bond. He has since been ordered to turn over all his firearms and have no contact with his wife.

Palumbo had been with NCPD since January of 2017.