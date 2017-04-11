Judge unseals dozens of Dylann Roof documents

A federal judge unsealed dozens of documents tied to the Dylann Roof murder case Tuesday.

Until now, the items were kept from public view to protect Roof’s right to a fair trial. Among the unsealed items is a handwritten letter roof sent to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Charleston. In the letter, Roof described his attorneys as, “the sneakiest group of people,” he had ever met.

Roof eventually fired his lawyers and acted as his own attorney during parts of his trial. He didn’t want evidence of any mental problems made public. According to federal court documents, Roof’s defense team has until April 25 to provide U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel with proposed redactions on several more documents before they are unsealed.

Roof received a death sentence for killing nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel A.M.E Church.

