Goose Creek Police Department seek help finding vandals

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) —The Goose Creek Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the two individuals that were caught on video surveillance spray painting the parking lot of 208 St. James Avenue.

The vandalism occurred on April 05, 2017 at approximately 12:47 a.m. in front of the SC Federal ATM.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200

Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111 or

Investigator Hart at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2355.

